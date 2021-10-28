11:16
Food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients continues to grow

The number of people who turned for help to medical institutions in Bishkek and Chui region after getting food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy chain cafes increased to 290 people. Head of the Food Hygiene Department of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Bishkek, Makhamat Murzashev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, these are the figures for yesterday evening. «There were appeals during the night, we are analyzing information from hospitals,» he said.

At least 12 people turned to hospitals with food poisoning on October 24.

All the cafes of the chain have been closed for the period of the epidemic investigation. The Ministry of Health reported that in connection with the mass food poisoning in Bishkek, specialists from the Centers for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance will inspect foodservice outlets throughout the republic.
