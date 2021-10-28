Road accident involving Kyrgyzstani occurs in St. Petersburg

A traffic accident involving a migrant driver and a teenager occurred in St. Petersburg (Russia). Both were taken to hospital in serious condition. Russian media report.

According to them, the 34-year-old native of Kyrgyzstan was driving a Kia Rio. At the 35th kilometer, he decided to turn to Yekateringofka river embankment. When changing lanes, he collided with a Volvo car moving in the same direction.

As a result, the citizen of Kyrgyzstan and his 17-year-old passenger were hospitalized. The teenager has an open craniocerebral injury, a contusion of the brain and fractures of the facial skeleton, vault and basal skull fractures. The circumstances of the road accident are being clarified.