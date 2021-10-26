15:14
USD 84.79
EUR 98.78
RUB 1.21
English

Association of Creative Industries established in Kyrgyzstan

The Association of Creative Industries has been established in Kyrgyzstan. Its head Nazgul Kubakaeva announced today at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the new organization is now faced with the task of creating a platform and a network of cooperation. It is important now to unite efforts to change the situation that is developing in the post-pandemic period.

«The creative economy does not require large investments. Its foundation is talent and the ability to create an innovative product. Our goal is to lobby the interests of creative entrepreneurs, work in partnership with the state and create solutions that will be useful not only for entrepreneurs themselves, but also contribute to solving social problems. The Creative Industries Association was founded by nine companies. They represent the spheres of design and fashion, architecture, film industry, coworking. We will recruit other members of the creative industry as well. We encourage everyone to join our association and develop a creative society,» Nazgul Kubakaeva told.
link: https://24.kg/english/211669/
views: 105
Print
Related
Persons with disabilities to hold rally at Prosecutor General's Office
Several hundred of blind and deaf people go to picket in Gorky Park in Bishkek
Popular
We will no longer live as directed by the Canadians - President Japarov We will no longer live as directed by the Canadians - President Japarov
President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for media President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for media
President of Kyrgyzstan comments on possibility of placing US air base President of Kyrgyzstan comments on possibility of placing US air base
COVID-19: Delivery of Pfizer vaccine expected next week COVID-19: Delivery of Pfizer vaccine expected next week
26 October, Tuesday
15:05
Kyrgyz films to be screened at Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles Kyrgyz films to be screened at Asian World Film Festiva...
14:55
Number of unemployed grows in Kyrgyzstan
14:42
Kyrgyzstan needs creative economy laws
14:20
Taalaibek Apenov relieved of post of executive secretary of Pardons Commission
14:12
Association of Creative Industries established in Kyrgyzstan