Association of Creative Industries established in Kyrgyzstan

The Association of Creative Industries has been established in Kyrgyzstan. Its head Nazgul Kubakaeva announced today at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the new organization is now faced with the task of creating a platform and a network of cooperation. It is important now to unite efforts to change the situation that is developing in the post-pandemic period.

«The creative economy does not require large investments. Its foundation is talent and the ability to create an innovative product. Our goal is to lobby the interests of creative entrepreneurs, work in partnership with the state and create solutions that will be useful not only for entrepreneurs themselves, but also contribute to solving social problems. The Creative Industries Association was founded by nine companies. They represent the spheres of design and fashion, architecture, film industry, coworking. We will recruit other members of the creative industry as well. We encourage everyone to join our association and develop a creative society,» Nazgul Kubakaeva told.