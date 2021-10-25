18:35
Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of school in Mykan village

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the ceremony of opening a school in Mykan village, Chui region. Press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov’s first trip to the regions as president began exactly from this village. «On January 31, the head of state laid the first brick for the construction of the educational institution in this village,» the press service noted.

«Education is the most reliable foundation for sustainable development. Time has shown that only an educated society can withstand global competition. The presence of an educated society in Kyrgyzstan is not just the desire of some people, it is an important state issue. Our education system should be the main mechanism for the country’s development,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The head of state noted that special attention is paid to the construction of educational institutions in the regions, overhaul of old schools.

«The more educational institutions in our country, the more schoolchildren will receive a quality education,» Sadyr Japarov stressed.

The head of state expressed gratitude to the World Assembly of Muslim Youth for assistance in the construction of social facilities, in particular 55 schools in the most needy regions of Kyrgyzstan, including 7 schools in Chui region.

The President also noted that this year the Kyrgyz athletes, who won prizes at the Olympic Games in Japan and the World Championships in Norway, set a good example for the youth and the next generation.

«It is gratifying that a modern sports hall has been built in your school complex. I wish all the boys and girls, who will work out in the sports hall of this school, to carry the flag of Kyrgyzstan abroad. Your school not only has the sports hall, but also all modern learning conditions. Therefore, I am sure that your students will study well and will contribute to the comprehensive development of our country,» he said.

The school is designed for 300 student places in one shift. Students learn in two shifts.
