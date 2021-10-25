18:35
Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118

The number of people who applied for help to medical institutions in Bishkek and Chui region after getting food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy chain cafes increased to 118 people. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 98 people turned to the Railway Hospital, 13 people turned to the City Children’s Clinical Hospital of Emergency Medicine, 2 people — to the Chui Regional Combined Hospital, and 5 people — to the Center of General Medical Practice of Zhaiyl district.

At least 10 people receive inpatient treatment in the Railway Hospital, and 13 children — in the City Children’s Hospital. Their condition is assessed as stable. The rest of the patients were sent for outpatient treatment at their place of residence after the provision of medical care.

Earlier, the head of the Food Hygiene Department of the capital’s Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, Makhamat Murzashev, said that all the patients ate sushi rolls at four Imperiya Pizzy chain cafes, located in different districts of the city. All the cafes of the chain have been closed for the period of the epidemic investigation.

The Ministry of Health reported that in connection with the mass food poisoning in Bishkek, specialists from the Centers for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance will inspect foodservice outlets throughout the republic.
