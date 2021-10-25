Elections 2021: CEC registers 234 candidates in single-seat constituencies

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) registered 234 candidates in single-seat constituencies. The CEC reported.

The son of former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Seid Atambayev and his former bodyguard, Kanat Sagymbaev are among those who received a certificate of a candidate for deputy of the Parliament.

Registration will continue until October 28 inclusive.

The CEC clarifies that those applicants, who will be denied registration, can appeal the decision in court within three days.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.