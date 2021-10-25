Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan Hidayat Orujov on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission. Press service of the head of state reported.

They discussed topical issues of bilateral relations.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that Azerbaijan is an important partner of Kyrgyzstan and relations between the countries are based on strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood arising from a common history, culture, language, spiritual and religious values.

President Sadyr Japarov wished Hidayat Orujov good health and success in his future activities, and also asked to convey his greetings to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan thanked the head of state and conveyed the best wishes to the fraternal people of Kyrgyzstan from Ilham Aliyev.

«Hidayat Orujov expressed confidence in further smooth development, deepening and expansion of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan,» the press service said.

Hidayat Orujov had worked in Kyrgyzstan since 2012.