Sadyr Japarov tells why Kyrgyzstan imports electricity

Kyrgyzstan imports electricity from Turkmenistan. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced at a press conference.

According to him, there are also agreements on the import of electricity from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

«We have started importing electricity not today, it has been done for a long time. Over the past ten years, we have not built even one hydropower station, we have not even built a mini hydropower station. There were entrepreneurs who wanted to build small hydropower plants, but officials put obstacles in their way. Everyone, from civil servants of ministries to prime ministers and presidents, demanded a certain share or money for permission to build them. I came in October, created the conditions and gave permission to all the entrepreneurs. Seven hydropower plants are under construction now. If it had started at least 10 years ago, we would not have imported electricity,» Sadyr Japarov said.
