Migrants transfer $1.7 billion to Kyrgyzstan for eight months

In August, migrants have transferred $242.1 million to Kyrgyzstan, which is $600,000 more than a month earlier. The National Bank of the republic provided such data.

For just eight months, migrants transferred $1,736.84 billion to the country. This is $271.25 million more than in 2020.

Russia accounts for more than 97 percent of remittances — $1,692.87 billion, other states — $8.83 million, the United States — $28.82 million.

According to the results of August this year, there was also an outflow of funds in the amount of $43.1 million. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $41.7 million. For eight months, the outflow is estimated at $335.09 million.

The net inflow of remittances in January-August 2021 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $1,401.75 billion.

At the end of 2020, the volume of remittances to the republic amounted to $2,377.16 billion. At least $488.23 million were transferred from the Kyrgyz Republic to other countries. Net inflow is $1,888.93 billion.