13:32
USD 84.79
EUR 98.85
RUB 1.19
English

First Deputy Director of State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan detained

Executives of Dostuk-Avtodorozhny checkpoint, under the auspices of several officials of the State Border Service, systematically extorted money from citizens crossing the border. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Most of their victims were citizens of Uzbekistan and drivers of heavy vehicles. The fact was registered under the article «Taking a bribe by a group of persons» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The head of Dostuk-Avtodorozhny checkpoint, the head of the Border Service Department of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic for Osh region, as well as the First Deputy Director — Chief of the General Staff of the State Committee for National Security, Kursanbek Bektashev, were detained on October 19. The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security for Osh city and Osh region,» the state committee said.
link: https://24.kg/english/211008/
views: 46
Print
Related
SCNS detains relative of ex-head of Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Taiyrbek Sarpashev placed in remand prison of SCNS again
Director of Dordoi-Dyikan market Erkin Salymbekov detained in Bishkek
Mayor of Nookat and City Council deputy detained
Ex-head of Cadastre for Kara-Suu district of Osh region detained
Deputy Director of Suzak branch of Cadastre detained in Jalal-Abad region
ECHR banns deportation of Valentina Chupik from Russia
Human rights activist Valentina Chupik detained at Sheremetyevo airport
Kumtor case: Daniyar Narymbaev remanded in custody for two months
Kumtor case: Dzhoomart Otorbaev remanded in custody for two months
Popular
New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commercial banks New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commercial banks
Camera traps in Kan-Achuu nature park capture rare animals Camera traps in Kan-Achuu nature park capture rare animals
New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Former employee of Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan joins EEC Former employee of Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan joins EEC
20 October, Wednesday
13:23
First Deputy Director of State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan detained First Deputy Director of State Border Service of Kyrgyz...
13:12
Military human rights activist demands resignation of Defense Minister
12:16
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 241.5 million people globally
12:04
Earthquake hits Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
11:59
Kyrgyzstanis win six medals at Asian Ashihara Karate Championship