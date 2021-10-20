First Deputy Director of State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan detained

Executives of Dostuk-Avtodorozhny checkpoint, under the auspices of several officials of the State Border Service, systematically extorted money from citizens crossing the border. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Most of their victims were citizens of Uzbekistan and drivers of heavy vehicles. The fact was registered under the article «Taking a bribe by a group of persons» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The head of Dostuk-Avtodorozhny checkpoint, the head of the Border Service Department of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic for Osh region, as well as the First Deputy Director — Chief of the General Staff of the State Committee for National Security, Kursanbek Bektashev, were detained on October 19. The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security for Osh city and Osh region,» the state committee said.