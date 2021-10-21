Salaries of border guards to be increased in 2022

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the handover ceremony of military equipment to the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office reported.

Speaking at the ceremony, the head of state noted that it is planned to increase the salaries of border guards in 2022.

«The state undertakes to provide servicemen with decent salary. Your task is to ensure the safety and tranquility of our citizens,» Sadyr Japarov said.