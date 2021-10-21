16:59
USD 84.79
EUR 98.58
RUB 1.19
English

Residents of Osh region complain about lack of electricity, street lighting

Residents of villages in Osh region complain about the lack of street lighting and electricity.

According to them, there is no electricity from 9.00 to 18.00 and street lighting is turned off at night in Kara-Kuldzha, Ylai-Talaa, Kalpak villages in Kara-Kuldzha district.

Residents of Osh and Talas also complain about blackouts. «Everything is the same in Aravan: no electricity, no water,» a lawyer Mukhayo Abduraupova posted on social media.

User Zarina Turukmanova said that the situation has been the same in Talas.

Deputy head of Kara-Kuldzha district Talantbek Karmyshakov told 24.kg news agency that the power outages were caused by electricity saving measures. «We turn off electricity according to the schedule drawn up by Oshelectro JSC, but not in all villages. There are blackouts all over the republic, even in Bishkek,» he said.

Oshelectro informs that the electricity is turned off due to repair work. «We turn off the electricity during scheduled repairs only, in order to carry them out safely. Scheduled repair work is nearing completion. The electricity supply will be uninterrupted soon. Information on power outages in settlements during repair work is published on the official website of oshelectro.kg. Street lighting is turned off and on by the local rural administration,» the company said.
link: https://24.kg/english/211175/
views: 136
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov tells about electricity saving and tariffs
Kyrgyzstan needs 18 billion kWh of electricity for energy independence
Ulukbek Maripov reminds of need to comply with electricity limits
Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan promises no rolling blackouts in winter
Export of electricity reaches 300.1 million kilowatt-hours in 2020
Head of Cabinet instructs to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity
Too-Ashuu pass left without electricity
New electricity tariffs planned to be introduced from September 1
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises no mass blackouts
Hospitals and observation units uninterruptedly provided with electricity
Popular
Aida Kasymalieva to become official representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN Aida Kasymalieva to become official representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN
Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city
Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office
9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects 9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects
21 October, Thursday
16:33
Sadyr Japarov: Elections are an opportunity to lustrate Parliament Sadyr Japarov: Elections are an opportunity to lustrate...
16:15
Four men kidnap girl in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
15:31
Residents of Osh region complain about lack of electricity, street lighting
15:06
Sadyr Japarov urges officials to take opportunity and go down in history
14:56
WHO resumes approval process for Sputnik V jab