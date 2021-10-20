1,207 people obtain citizenship of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed decrees on conferment of citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic and on renunciation of the citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic. Presidential press service reported.

Citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic was granted to 1,207 people (820 — adults and 387 — children). Most of the new citizens of the country are the ethnic Kyrgyz who have returned to their historical homeland.

At least 53 people surrendered citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic (45 — adults and 8 — children).

In total, 1,260 applications have been received (865 — adults and 395 — children).