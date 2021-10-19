U.S. donates personal protective equipment to Bishkek hospitals

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) handed over personal protective equipment and medical supplies to two hospitals in Bishkek. The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The National Hospital and the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital received 19,000 pairs of disposable gloves, 5,000 respirators, 960 safety goggles, 10,000 anti-slip shoe covers, along with 50 pacemakers for patient care.

The Ministry of Health identified these tertiary care facilities as having the largest number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The donation, valued at over 1 million soms, is part of the U.S. government’s ongoing assistance to the Kyrgyz Republic for its COVID-19 response.

Since the start of the pandemic, USAID has provided more than $7 million to the Kyrgyz Republic to support the country’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.