13:01
USD 84.80
EUR 98.20
RUB 1.19
English

Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of COVID complications

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell died on Monday at the age of 84 of complications caused by coronavirus. BBC reports.

«We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,» the family said in a statement, thanking the staff at the Walter Reed Medical Center «for their caring treatment».

Colin Powell has been a trusted military advisor to a number of American politicians. He served in the army, fought in Vietnam, where he was wounded. This experience later helped determine his own military and political strategy. As an army general, Colin Powell served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Armed Forces during the administration of President George W. Bush.
link: https://24.kg/english/210853/
views: 93
Print
Related
1,098 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 203 - in serious condition
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
93 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 180,006 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 240.6 million people globally
1,081 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 195 - in serious condition
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 179,913 in total
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev to leave Kyrgyzstan because of religious persecution UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev to leave Kyrgyzstan because of religious persecution
Centerra Gold Inc. ready to withdraw from Kumtor project - Akylbek Japarov Centerra Gold Inc. ready to withdraw from Kumtor project - Akylbek Japarov
Kyrgyzstan invites CIS countries to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan invites CIS countries to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Member of drug gang detained with 13 kg of hashish in Kara-Suu Member of drug gang detained with 13 kg of hashish in Kara-Suu
19 October, Tuesday
12:59
Another mass brawl involving labor migrants occurs in Moscow Another mass brawl involving labor migrants occurs in M...
12:23
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of COVID complications
12:07
Secretary of Commission of Pardons of Kyrgyzstan detained for bribetaking
09:47
1,098 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 203 - in serious condition
09:43
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
18 October, Monday
18:26
9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects
18:13
Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office