Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of COVID complications

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell died on Monday at the age of 84 of complications caused by coronavirus. BBC reports.

«We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,» the family said in a statement, thanking the staff at the Walter Reed Medical Center «for their caring treatment».

Colin Powell has been a trusted military advisor to a number of American politicians. He served in the army, fought in Vietnam, where he was wounded. This experience later helped determine his own military and political strategy. As an army general, Colin Powell served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Armed Forces during the administration of President George W. Bush.