Student arrested after shooting at school in Perm Krai of Russia

Shooting took place at a school in Perm Krai of Russia. RIA Novosti reports.

A sixth grader brought a gun and fired twice at the wall and ceiling in the village of Sars, Perm Krai of Russia. The teenager was disarmed by the school principal, who convinced him to surrender.

Law enforcement agencies have already detained the suspect in the incident. No one was injured. The police establish the circumstances of the incident and the boy’s motives.

On September 20, 18-year-old Timur Bekmansurov opened fire at the Perm State University, six people were killed, and 47 more were injured. The shooter was detained, he was charged with murder.
