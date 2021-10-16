16:07
Highest coal price in Kyrgyzstan registered in Nookat and Isfana

As of October 14, 2021, the average prices for coal in the republic increased by 793.7 soms, or 17.9 percent, compared to October last year. The National Statistical Committee provides such data.

The lowest price of coal is registered in Chaek village (3,000 soms per ton), Balykchi (4,000) and Naryn (4,200). The highest coal price is in Nookat (9,262.8 soms), Isfana (8,485.3) and Batken (8,242.6).

The most significant growth of coal prices, in contrast to October last year, was registered in Kerben — by 3,366.1 soms per ton, or more than 2 times, Jalal-Abad — by 1,725 soms, or 36.2 percent and Batken — by 1,604.5 soms, or 24.2 percent. At the same time, coal prices in Talas decreased by 61.8 soms, or 1.1 percent.
