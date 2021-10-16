Residents of border districts of Batken region to get psychological assistance

USAID, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and NGOs, is launching a psychological assistance program for residents of border areas of Batken region, affected by the armed conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in April. The U.S. Embassy reports.

It is noted that Zhigerduu Zharandar project is being implemented from September 2021 to January 2022 in partnership with Family and Society NGO in the following directions:

Training of medical workers of health care organizations in Batken and Leilek districts, detection, treatment and prevention of mental disorders;

Training of members of the local committee for prevention of domestic violence in Leilek district, as well as local social workers and specialists in the safe provision of support and work with victims of conflict, including victims of gender and family violence;

Training of local government officials involved in helping population during conflict in how to manage stress and overcome burnout in emergencies;

Assistance in the development of a unified guide for state and municipal bodies, as well as non-governmental organizations for the provision of primary psychological, psychiatric and basic social and legal assistance in emergency and crisis situations.

«An important part of this initiative will be the direct provision of psychological assistance by interdisciplinary teams under the Ministry of Health, consisting of qualified psychologists and psychiatrists, to the residents of Arka, Karabak, Kok-Tash, Kyzyl-Bel, Kulundu, Maksat, Razzakov and Zhashtyk villages,» a psychiatrist and the head of Family and Society NGO Liliya Panteleeva said.

The conflict at the border took place on April 28 in the area of ​ Golovnoy water distribution point. It developed into the use of army units and heavy equipment. At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis were injured, 36 were killed, including children. The Prosecutor General’s Office began pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and assessed the actions of Tajikistan as a military invasion.

According to the Ministry of Health, one in five victims suffers from post-traumatic stress.