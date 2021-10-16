11:28
USD 84.80
EUR 98.41
RUB 1.19
English

Residents of border districts of Batken region to get psychological assistance

USAID, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and NGOs, is launching a psychological assistance program for residents of border areas of Batken region, affected by the armed conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in April. The U.S. Embassy reports.

It is noted that Zhigerduu Zharandar project is being implemented from September 2021 to January 2022 in partnership with Family and Society NGO in the following directions:

  • Training of medical workers of health care organizations in Batken and Leilek districts, detection, treatment and prevention of mental disorders;
  • Training of members of the local committee for prevention of domestic violence in Leilek district, as well as local social workers and specialists in the safe provision of support and work with victims of conflict, including victims of gender and family violence;
  • Training of local government officials involved in helping population during conflict in how to manage stress and overcome burnout in emergencies;
  • Assistance in the development of a unified guide for state and municipal bodies, as well as non-governmental organizations for the provision of primary psychological, psychiatric and basic social and legal assistance in emergency and crisis situations.

«An important part of this initiative will be the direct provision of psychological assistance by interdisciplinary teams under the Ministry of Health, consisting of qualified psychologists and psychiatrists, to the residents of Arka, Karabak, Kok-Tash, Kyzyl-Bel, Kulundu, Maksat, Razzakov and Zhashtyk villages,» a psychiatrist and the head of Family and Society NGO Liliya Panteleeva said.

The conflict at the border took place on April 28 in the area of ​ Golovnoy water distribution point. It developed into the use of army units and heavy equipment. At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis were injured, 36 were killed, including children. The Prosecutor General’s Office began pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and assessed the actions of Tajikistan as a military invasion.

According to the Ministry of Health, one in five victims suffers from post-traumatic stress.
link: https://24.kg/english/210618/
views: 138
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov touches upon border problems at meeting of CIS Heads of State
Akylbek Japarov intends to develop transport corridors in Batken region
Akylbek Japarov tells about incentives for investors in Batken region
75 people resettled from mudflow-prone areas to new village in Batken
Taxpayers affected by Batken events provided with benefits
Restoration of Batken: Ulukbek Maripov instructs to report on each som
Border guards put on combat alert in Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan
Another conflict at border with Tajikistan: Schoolchildren come to blows
Affected residents of Batken to get insurance payments
Initiative of Sadyr Japarov at CSTO summit considered ‘absurd’ in Russia
Popular
Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list) Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list)
Relevant committee approves new composition of Cabinet of Ministers Relevant committee approves new composition of Cabinet of Ministers
Kyrgyzstan swears in new government Kyrgyzstan swears in new government
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decrees on appointment of new Cabinet of Ministers President of Kyrgyzstan signs decrees on appointment of new Cabinet of Ministers
16 October, Saturday
10:28
New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan
10:18
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:09
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:06
1,062 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 189 - in serious condition
10:00
94 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 179,775 in total
15 October, Friday
18:25
Kyrgyzstan invites CIS countries to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
18:15
Sadyr Japarov touches upon border problems at meeting of CIS Heads of State