Elections 2021: 9 out of 23 parties deposit electoral pledge

Nine out of 23 parties that are likely to be on the ballot, have deposited an electoral pledge. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) informed 24.kg news agency.

These are the following political organizations:

Alliance;

Butun Kyrgyzstan;

Yiman Nuru;

Azattyk;

Yntymak;

Ata Meken;

Uluttar Birimdigi;

Ishenim;

Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.