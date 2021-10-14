17:49
Mayor of Nookat and City Council deputy detained

Mayor of Nookat and an ex-speaker, now a deputy of the Nookat City Council, have been detained. The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

They were detained in the course of a complex of investigative and operational measures within the framework of pre-trial proceedings, registered under article 320, part 2 (abuse of office) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It was established that from 2017 to June 2021, the responsible persons of the City Hall, abusing their official position, caused damage to the budget in the amount of 15,043,720 soms.

They were placed in the temporary detention facility of SCNS on October 13.

Investigative and operational measures are being taken to bring the perpetrators to criminal responsibility and to compensate the established damage to the budget.

Ex-speaker of the City Council is Abdrakhman Gafarov, and Zhoomart Nurdinov takes the post of mayor.
