Akylbek Japarov promises to impose taxes on the rich, decent life for the poor

Acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov answers the questions of the deputies of the Parliament today. Parliament is to approve the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The new Cabinet of Ministers will try to provide a decent life for the country’s population, Acting Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov said to MPs. He did not rule out the possibility of introducing a tax burden for the rich.

«I believe that the rich should pay more taxes, but should have benefits, if they create jobs. It is the case all over the world. There should be no oligarchs, but there should be more rich people. We will focus on four main factors: the availability of capital, technology, efficient use of land resources and development of personal capital,» Akylbek Japarov said.

The official promises to increase the country’s budget to 400 billion soms in 2022, up to 500 billion soms in 2023, and up to 600 billion soms in 2024.
