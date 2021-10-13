Akylbek Japarov intends to reveal all grey schemes of customs officers

Acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov answers the questions of the deputies of the Parliament today. Parliament is to approve the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Levies of the Customs Service will increase to 100 billion soms, and the levies of the Tax Service — by 150 billion soms next year," Acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov told the deputies.

Deputy Abdyvakhap Nurbaev asked how he intends to raise the revenue side of the budget from 200 billion to 400 billion soms.

The official replied that the new Cabinet intends to reveal all the grey components in the work of the Customs.

«The president has the courage to do this. Customs duties will amount to 100 billion soms. The State Tax Service will collect 150 billion,» he said.

Akylbek Japarov also promised not to introduce new taxes.