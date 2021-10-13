13:21
USD 84.80
EUR 98.03
RUB 1.18
English

Resident of Vostok village grows 280 hemp bushes in his garden

Employees of the State Agency on Drug Control of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek detained a 61-year-old resident of Vostok village, who was engaged in the manufacture and sale of drugs. According to the investigation, he involved minors into the illegal business. Press service of the state agency reported.

«During a controlled operation on purchase of 2,130 grams of cannabis, the officers received information that the man was growing narcotic plants in his garden in the back of a private house. During the search of the house, the suspect voluntarily gave 1,700 grams of a substance with a specific smell of hemp and 280 bushes, the total weight of which was 149,078 grams,» the statement says.

«The tenants living in the house explained that the man for money allows his friends to pick bushes or asks the children to pick them for his friends. The materials were severed into a separate proceeding — involving a minor in drug trafficking,» the police said.

Criminal cases were initiated under Articles 275 (organization or maintenance of dens for the consumption of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues), 272 (inducement to consume narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances), 180 (involvement of a minor in commission of a crime) and 273 (sowing and growing plants containing narcotic substances) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/210199/
views: 171
Print
Related
Two border guards detained with drugs in Issyk-Kul region
Resident of Alamedin district detained with 3 kilograms of opium
80 online drug dealing stores detected in Kyrgyzstan for three years
Almost 250 kilograms of drugs seized from illegal trafficking for two months
8 kg of hashish found in house of member of drug gang in Chui region
Over 5 kilograms of drugs confiscated from drug courier in Batken region
Ex-president of AUCA Andrew Kuchins to be deported from Kyrgyzstan
Former AUCA president Andrew Kuchins partially admits his guilt
Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs
Man tries to sell almost two tonnes of sulfuric acid in Batken region
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to transfer convicted in Europe citizens to homeland Kyrgyzstan intends to transfer convicted in Europe citizens to homeland
Price of coal grows by 715 soms for a year in Kyrgyzstan Price of coal grows by 715 soms for a year in Kyrgyzstan
Development of feasibility study for Halal Meat Park starts in Kyrgyzstan Development of feasibility study for Halal Meat Park starts in Kyrgyzstan
EU and Kyrgyzstan to sign new cooperation agreement in 2022 EU and Kyrgyzstan to sign new cooperation agreement in 2022
13 October, Wednesday
13:04
Akylbek Japarov promises to impose taxes on the rich, decent life for the poor Akylbek Japarov promises to impose taxes on the rich, d...
12:57
Indicative balance for duty-free supplies of fuel from Russia signed
12:29
Akylbek Japarov intends to reveal all grey schemes of customs officers
12:10
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 238.6 million people globally
11:53
Economy will face difficulties, Akylbek Japarov admits