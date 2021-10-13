Resident of Vostok village grows 280 hemp bushes in his garden

Employees of the State Agency on Drug Control of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek detained a 61-year-old resident of Vostok village, who was engaged in the manufacture and sale of drugs. According to the investigation, he involved minors into the illegal business. Press service of the state agency reported.

«During a controlled operation on purchase of 2,130 grams of cannabis, the officers received information that the man was growing narcotic plants in his garden in the back of a private house. During the search of the house, the suspect voluntarily gave 1,700 grams of a substance with a specific smell of hemp and 280 bushes, the total weight of which was 149,078 grams,» the statement says.

«The tenants living in the house explained that the man for money allows his friends to pick bushes or asks the children to pick them for his friends. The materials were severed into a separate proceeding — involving a minor in drug trafficking,» the police said.

Criminal cases were initiated under Articles 275 (organization or maintenance of dens for the consumption of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues), 272 (inducement to consume narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances), 180 (involvement of a minor in commission of a crime) and 273 (sowing and growing plants containing narcotic substances) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.