13:20
USD 84.80
EUR 98.03
RUB 1.18
English

63 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 179,492 in total

At least 63 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reports.

According to it, 35 people got infected in Bishkek, 16 — in Chui region, 1 — in Osh region, 1 — in Talas region, 8 — Issyk-Kul region, 2 — in Jalal-Abad region.

In total, 179,492 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/210191/
views: 197
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 238.6 million people globally
1,053 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 162 - in serious condition
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 238.2 million people globally
1,114 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 167 - in serious condition
Three medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
93 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 179,429 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 237.8 million people globally
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to transfer convicted in Europe citizens to homeland Kyrgyzstan intends to transfer convicted in Europe citizens to homeland
Price of coal grows by 715 soms for a year in Kyrgyzstan Price of coal grows by 715 soms for a year in Kyrgyzstan
Development of feasibility study for Halal Meat Park starts in Kyrgyzstan Development of feasibility study for Halal Meat Park starts in Kyrgyzstan
EU and Kyrgyzstan to sign new cooperation agreement in 2022 EU and Kyrgyzstan to sign new cooperation agreement in 2022
13 October, Wednesday
13:04
Akylbek Japarov promises to impose taxes on the rich, decent life for the poor Akylbek Japarov promises to impose taxes on the rich, d...
12:57
Indicative balance for duty-free supplies of fuel from Russia signed
12:29
Akylbek Japarov intends to reveal all grey schemes of customs officers
12:10
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 238.6 million people globally
11:53
Economy will face difficulties, Akylbek Japarov admits