Kyrgyzstan to implement infrastructure projects with Turkish company

Kyrgyzstan will implement several infrastructure projects with Turkey. The Ministry of Investments reported.

According to it, representatives of government agencies met with employees of a large company from Turkey YAPI Merkezi, which was previously interested in investment projects.

At the meeting, representatives of the Public-Private Partnership Center presented information on the projects «Administrative City», «Construction of tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass», «Construction of a toll bridge over Toktogul reservoir», and also told about the current legislation in the field of PPP.

The parties agreed to cooperate.

YAPI Merkezi was founded in 1965. It is engaged in the design and construction of railway systems, modern buildings and other heavy structures. It has implemented over 500 projects in 11 countries of the world.
