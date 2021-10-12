16:24
Ravshan Sabirov relieved of post of presidential advisor

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree, according to which Ravshanbek Sabirov was relieved of his post of adviser to the head of state. Presidential press service reported.

The decision was made on the basis of the election law. Ravshanbek Sabirov is going to run for Parliament on the list of Ata Zhurt — Kyrgyzstan party at number three.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.
