COVID-19: Number of patients decreases, but infection rate grows

The number of COVID-19 patients is decreasing, but the reproduction number is growing in Kyrgyzstan. Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health and Social Development, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing.

She reminded that since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been three epidemiological surges in Kyrgyzstan: in July and November 2020 and in July 2021.

«There has been a decrease in the incidence since August. But despite the fact that the number of cases fell by 18 percent over the past week, the average reproduction number rose to 1.04. On September 29, it was 0.93. That is, we register a slight upward trend in the incidence. At the same time, Bishkek city exceeds the average republican rate daily. Bishkek is in the yellow zone to date, the rest are in the green,» she said.

The reproduction number (Rt) shows how many people one patient can infect. A number above one indicates that there is an increase in the incidence.