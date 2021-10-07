400 migrants from neighboring countries detained in St. Petersburg

At least 400 migrants from different countries were detained for checking in St. Petersburg (Russia). Press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast reported.

Law enforcement officers checked the places of residence of foreign citizens, as well as industrial and trading sites where migrants are employed. In addition to detection of violations of migration legislation, the inspection was aimed at preventing crimes committed by foreigners.

In total, about 400 citizens of neighboring countries were checked. Each of them was taken to the territorial police departments. It turned out that several dozen foreigners stayed in Russia illegally. Administrative proceedings were instituted against them.

Migrants who have committed the most gross violations of the law will be placed in a detention center for foreign citizens and deported from the country with a ban on entry for several years.