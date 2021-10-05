18:16
Two drug dealers detained in Jalal-Abad region

Two drug dealers were detained in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The police received information that a man has been engaged in the sale of drugs. The fact was registered, a controlled operation on purchase of narcotic substances — marijuana and hashish — from the suspect was carried out.

The drug dealer has been identified. It turned out to be a 45-year-old resident of Atai village, Toguz-Toro district. He and his accomplice were detained. During a personal search, 2,830 grams of hashish and 1,600 grams of marijuana were found and seized from them.

The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility. An investigation is underway. Other persons involved in the crime are being identified.
