CEC receives correctly drawn up letter from Omurbek Babanov

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan received a statement of Omurbek Babanov on the refusal of his deputy seat. CEC confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Abdyzhapar Bekmatov, Babanov’s assistants brought a new document certified by a notary.

«Now the working group is considering the statement. The decision on early deprivation of Omurbek Babanov of his deputy powers will be taken at the next meeting,» said Abdyzhapar Bekmatov.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case against the leader of Respublika-Ata Jurt party and other individuals. He is accused of public calls for violent change of the constitutional system and the incitement of national, racial or religious hatred. It is about the speech of Omurbek Babanov during the pre-election campaign at a meeting with residents of Amir-Timur microdistrict in Osh on September 28.

After the presidential elections, Omurbek Babanov left Kyrgyzstan. According to some information, he went to Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic) for treatment. Now he is in Moscow (Russia).

After the criminal prosecution, Omurbek Babanov announced that he was leaving politics.
