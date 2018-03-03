13:19
CEC to consider deprivation Aida Salyanova of her deputy seat today

The Central Election Commission will consider the question of depriving the member of the parliamentary faction Ata Meken Aida Salyanova of her parliament deputy seat today. Press service of the CEC reported.

The Leninskiy District Court of Bishkek found the deputy of the Parliament Aida Salyanova guilty of abuse of official authority when being the Minister of Justice and sentenced her to 5 years in prison with confiscation of property. The penalty is postponed until her child reaches the age of 14. She is only two years old now.

The Bishkek City Court upheld the previous decision on February 7.

Aida Salyanova was accused that in 2010 she unlawfully extended the lawyer’s license to Maxim Bakiyev’s partner Aleksey Eliseev. The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact in December 2016.

It is expected that Klara Kabilova will replace Aida Salyanova in Parliament.
