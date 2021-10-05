Kumtor developments: Kyrgyzstan offers its gold to India

Kyrgyzstan has become a focal country at the 7th annual plenary meeting of the Speed ​​Networking business forum in Mumbai (India). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

After the plenary session, profile sessions, meetings and negotiations with representatives of leading companies in various sectors took place. In particular, the possibilities of export of gold from the Kyrgyz Republic to India for the manufacture of jewelry have been discussed.

Earlier, the Minister of Economy and Finance Akylbek Japarov said that the Kyrgyz authorities have begun to work out new channels for the supply of gold. Negotiations are already underway. He promised that the conditions would be no worse than the previous ones.

The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) has suspended Kyrgyzaltyn JSC from the LBMA Good Delivery List for failing to meet the requirements of the Responsible Sourcing Programme. It can negatively affect the activities of the refinery, the cost of gold and the investment attractiveness of Kyrgyzstan.