13:07
USD 84.80
EUR 98.20
RUB 1.16
English

‘Pandora Papers’ expose offshore assets of world leaders

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has published a large-scale investigation into the secret assets of presidents, ministers, monarchs, ambassadors, mayors, presidential advisers, generals and central bank governors, which they own through offshore companies. Foreign media report.

The ‘Pandora Papers’ include data on 35 current and former national leaders, as well as 330 officials from 91 countries.

The authors called this investigation the largest ever exposure of financial secrets. The ICIJ noted that the materials feature reports of more than 600 journalists from 117 countries and more than 11.9 million leaked data.

According to Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), the investigation involved more than 35 current and former national leaders, as well as 400 officials from about 100 countries.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is credited with purchasing luxury real estate in London through companies in the British Isles, Cyprus and Belize, is among them. The family of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is also mentioned in the investigation.
link: https://24.kg/english/209185/
views: 117
Print
Related
New law to allow returning illegal money to Kyrgyzstan from offshore companies
Assets of Kyrgyzstan’s banks grow by only 0.1 percent for year
Popular
Sadyr Japarov transfers his house to State Mortgage Company Sadyr Japarov transfers his house to State Mortgage Company
Elections 2021: CEC of Kyrgyzstan and TikTok plan cooperation Elections 2021: CEC of Kyrgyzstan and TikTok plan cooperation
COVID-19: Medical workers tell why Kyrgyzstanis can't get Sinovac vaccine COVID-19: Medical workers tell why Kyrgyzstanis can't get Sinovac vaccine
More than 100 fake vaccination certificates issued in Kyrgyzstan More than 100 fake vaccination certificates issued in Kyrgyzstan
4 October, Monday
13:02
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 234.8 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 234.8 milli...
12:50
Rally against Samat Ibraev held at White House in Bishkek
12:42
Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October
12:35
Films from Kyrgyzstan win two prizes at Kinoshock Film Festival
12:25
COVID-19: Only 18 percent of people subject to vaccination receive two doses