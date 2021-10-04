‘Pandora Papers’ expose offshore assets of world leaders

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has published a large-scale investigation into the secret assets of presidents, ministers, monarchs, ambassadors, mayors, presidential advisers, generals and central bank governors, which they own through offshore companies. Foreign media report.

The ‘Pandora Papers’ include data on 35 current and former national leaders, as well as 330 officials from 91 countries.

The authors called this investigation the largest ever exposure of financial secrets. The ICIJ noted that the materials feature reports of more than 600 journalists from 117 countries and more than 11.9 million leaked data.

According to Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), the investigation involved more than 35 current and former national leaders, as well as 400 officials from about 100 countries.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is credited with purchasing luxury real estate in London through companies in the British Isles, Cyprus and Belize, is among them. The family of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is also mentioned in the investigation.