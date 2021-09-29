16:43
USD 84.80
EUR 99.12
RUB 1.17
English

Zainidin Kurmanov: There are no elites in Kyrgyzstan, there are decision-makers

«Last year’s October events are a continuation of all the ’orange revolutionary’ and other incidents in Kyrgyz society,» a political scientist Emil Kanimetov said. He stated this at a round table, discussing the consequences of the October 2020 events.

According to him, they are distinguished by dynamism, contradictions and difficult predictability of results.

«Individual and state ‘economic security’ are in the first place in society. Almost everyone is shaking from financial and economic constraints. These constraints have become the reason for the intellectual underdevelopment of people, low level of education, and not a consequence of the stupidity and backwardness of the population,» Emil Kanimetov said.

He, like other experts, urges the authorities to focus on solving economic problems.

Political analysts also believe that in order to maintain stability, it is necessary to find a balance between the local elites.

A Professor Zainidin Kurmanov objected — there are no elites in the Kyrgyz Republic, there are decision-makers. He recommended the authorities to bring thinking and active-minded people to control.
link: https://24.kg/english/208720/
views: 133
Print
Related
Number of state feasts proposed to be limited in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek celebrated Nooruz. Photoreport
Kyrgyzstan to host events to commemorate ancestors on November 7
Bishkek ruined, April 8, 2010. Photoreport
Popular
Human rights activist Valentina Chupik detained at Sheremetyevo airport Human rights activist Valentina Chupik detained at Sheremetyevo airport
Bishkek roads to be closed for traffic due to half marathon tomorrow Bishkek roads to be closed for traffic due to half marathon tomorrow
New project to conserve historic Burana Tower launched in Kyrgyzstan New project to conserve historic Burana Tower launched in Kyrgyzstan
79 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,202 in total 79 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,202 in total
29 September, Wednesday
16:17
Parliament approves Kubanychbek Bokontaev as head of National Bank Parliament approves Kubanychbek Bokontaev as head of Na...
16:07
Over 750,000 Kyrgyz migrants are abroad
15:56
Parliament accepts resignation of Chairman of National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
15:52
Tolkunbek Abdygulov about hyperinflation and Kumtor's gold
15:39
Tolkunbek Abdygulov to become IMF advisor