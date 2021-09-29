Sadyr Japarov signs law banning smoking in public places

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the law on protecting the health of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic from the consequences of tobacco, nicotine consumption and exposure to ambient tobacco smoke and aerosol. Akpai Sarybaev, Director of the National Center for Cardiology and Therapy, told 24.kg news agency.

The law was signed on September 15.

The deputies of the Parliament approved the draft law on protecting the health of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic from the consequences of tobacco consumption, nicotine and exposure to ambient tobacco smoke and aerosol on July 29.

The document, in particular, imposes a ban on smoking in public places, including electronic cigarettes, hookahs and smoking blends.