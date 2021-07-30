Bill banning smoking in public places passed in second reading

The bill banning smoking in public places, including electronic cigarettes, hookahs and smoking mixtures, was passed in the second reading. The decision was made yesterday at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to one of the authors of the draft law on protection of the health of citizens from the consequences of tobacco consumption, nicotine and exposure to ambient tobacco smoke and aerosol Ainuru Altybaeva, when developing the document, they took into account the conclusions of experts who claim that mixtures and liquids for smoking are also harmful like cigarettes.

She noted that the deputies cannot ban smoking at all, but only limit the places available for this.