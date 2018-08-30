16:32
USD 68.87
EUR 80.36
RUB 1.01
English

World Nomad Games declared tobacco free

The 3rd World Nomad Games were declared tobacco free. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

According to it, following the instructions of the Vice Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova, the ministry drafted an action plan for the 3rd World Nomad Games Free of Tobacco.

In particular, an information campaign will be conducted, places for smoking will be determined, and sports facilities and places where smoking is not allowed will be equipped with a special sign No Smoking and information materials.

The list of actions by the Ministry of Health includes an instruction on administrative punishment of persons who committed violations of the Law on Protection of Health of Kyrgyz Сitizens from the harmful effects of tobacco and its consumption.

Local councils of Temirovsky and Semenovsky rural administrations have made decisions on a full ban of alcoholic drinks in Kyrchyn Gorge.
link:
views: 75
Print
Related
Over 2,300 people applied for participation in World Nomad Games
Kyrchyn area completely ready to receive guests of World Nomad Games
1,000 servicemen to cordon off Kyrchyn ethnic camp during World Nomad Games
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
World Nomad Games. Volunteers to accompany foreign journalists
Foreigners to be able to register at mobile centers during World Nomad Games
Use of quadcopters and drones during World Nomad Games banned
Temporary traffic restriction to be introduced on Karakol road
Round-the-clock hotline service launched for World Nomad Games guests
Sale of alcohol to be banned during World Nomad Games in Kyrchyn Gorge
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language