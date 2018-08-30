World Nomad Games declared tobacco free

The 3rd World Nomad Games were declared tobacco free. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

According to it, following the instructions of the Vice Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova, the ministry drafted an action plan for the 3rd World Nomad Games Free of Tobacco.

In particular, an information campaign will be conducted, places for smoking will be determined, and sports facilities and places where smoking is not allowed will be equipped with a special sign No Smoking and information materials.

The list of actions by the Ministry of Health includes an instruction on administrative punishment of persons who committed violations of the Law on Protection of Health of Kyrgyz Сitizens from the harmful effects of tobacco and its consumption.

Local councils of Temirovsky and Semenovsky rural administrations have made decisions on a full ban of alcoholic drinks in Kyrchyn Gorge.