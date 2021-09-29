12:09
USD 84.80
EUR 99.12
RUB 1.17
English

1,257 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178 - in serious condition

At least 1,257 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

At least 803 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —454, including 34 people are in an extremely serious condition, 144— in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 273 people (60.1 percent) — is assessed as moderate.

At least 97 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 49 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 3, in Chui region — 20, in Talas region — 6, in Naryn region — 3, in Issyk-Kul region — 13, in Jalal-Abad region — 3.

In total, 173,102 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/208653/
views: 140
Print
Related
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
One patient dies in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
69 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,444 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 232.3 million people globally
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,287 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 171 - in serious condition
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
58 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,375 in total
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Popular
Human rights activist Valentina Chupik detained at Sheremetyevo airport Human rights activist Valentina Chupik detained at Sheremetyevo airport
Bishkek roads to be closed for traffic due to half marathon tomorrow Bishkek roads to be closed for traffic due to half marathon tomorrow
New project to conserve historic Burana Tower launched in Kyrgyzstan New project to conserve historic Burana Tower launched in Kyrgyzstan
79 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,202 in total 79 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,202 in total
29 September, Wednesday
12:05
Sadyr Japarov signs law banning smoking in public places Sadyr Japarov signs law banning smoking in public place...
11:57
EU High Representative Josep Borrell meets with Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan
11:41
Valentina Shevchenko tells about “Bruised” film
11:23
Elections 2021: Polling station opened in Hungary for the first time
10:50
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
28 September, Tuesday
17:57
Kyrgyzstan and Italy intensify bilateral cooperation
17:49
Public transport fare to increase in Bishkek from November 1