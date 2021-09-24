12:40
COVID-19: Health Ministry expects incidence surge in late November - December

Another surge in the incidence of COVID-19 is expected at the end of November — December. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

The incidence growth can be stopped, if 70 percent of the population is vaccinated, he said.

«The Ministry of Health and Social Development is doing its best to achieve the coverage,» he said.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev added that it is necessary to follow all the algorithms and not relax. «The educational process has already begun, parliamentary elections with crowds of people, non-compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements, lie ahead,» he said.
