A fight broke out between schoolchildren from border villages in ​​Dakhma area, Batken region, at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The incident occurred yesterday at about 14.00. According to preliminary data, Tajik schoolchildren had a fight with Kyrgyz.

«It is known that negotiations were held by the heads of Batken district of the Kyrgyz Republic and Isfara district of the Republic of Tajikistan,» the sources said.