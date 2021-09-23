16:44
USD 84.80
EUR 99.50
RUB 1.16
English

MFA resolves issue of transportation of bodies of Kyrgyzstanis from India

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the death of a Kyrgyz woman and her child in New Delhi, India.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the issue of transportation of their bodies to Bishkek is being considered.

«According to the investigation, the crime was committed in the apartment of a friend of the deceased overnight into September 21. A criminal case has been opened, forensic medical examinations are being carried out, the New Delhi police are interrogating suspects, establishing eyewitnesses to the crime, examining the recordings from CCTV cameras,» the Foreign Ministry said.

It was reported earlier that the 28-year-old Kyrgyz woman and her 12-month-old son were found dead with multiple stab wounds in a friend’s apartment in New Delhi. The woman was five months pregnant.
link: https://24.kg/english/208125/
views: 89
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani and her 12-month-old son found murdered in New Delhi
Ministry of Investment offered to open representative office in India
Suspect in murder detained in Bishkek
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan killed in Moscow
Sadyr Japarov congratulates President of India on Independence Day
Book by Kyrgyz poet Rahim Karim published in India
Man kills wife, attempts to commit suicide in Ak-Zhar village
Man attacks tourists from India in Cholpon-Ata
Murdered 16-year-old schoolgirl found in Kemin district
India reports about emergence of new mutation of COVID-19 variant
Popular
Niece of Kurmanbek Bakiyev marries deputy's son in Turkey Niece of Kurmanbek Bakiyev marries deputy's son in Turkey
Gunman opens fire at Perm State University, casualties reported Gunman opens fire at Perm State University, casualties reported
Ex-deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Nurmatov detained for fraud Ex-deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Nurmatov detained for fraud
Chairman of Kumtor Gold Company Trade Union Committee banned from visiting mine Chairman of Kumtor Gold Company Trade Union Committee banned from visiting mine
23 September, Thursday
16:31
State Language Day: Aisuluu Tynybekova addresses Kyrgyzstanis State Language Day: Aisuluu Tynybekova addresses Kyrgyz...
16:07
MFA resolves issue of transportation of bodies of Kyrgyzstanis from India
15:23
Suspected of murder border guard taken into custody
15:05
Return of status of reliable supplier to Kyrgyzaltyn is imperative - expert
14:33
Ruslan Kazakbaev meets with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State