MFA resolves issue of transportation of bodies of Kyrgyzstanis from India

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the death of a Kyrgyz woman and her child in New Delhi, India.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the issue of transportation of their bodies to Bishkek is being considered.

«According to the investigation, the crime was committed in the apartment of a friend of the deceased overnight into September 21. A criminal case has been opened, forensic medical examinations are being carried out, the New Delhi police are interrogating suspects, establishing eyewitnesses to the crime, examining the recordings from CCTV cameras,» the Foreign Ministry said.

It was reported earlier that the 28-year-old Kyrgyz woman and her 12-month-old son were found dead with multiple stab wounds in a friend’s apartment in New Delhi. The woman was five months pregnant.