Bride kidnapping suspect detained in Chui region

Traffic police inspectors prevented an attempt to kidnap a girl in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the department reported.

The traffic police received information about abduction of a 20-year-old girl in Ak-Ordo-3 new-built quarter at about 03.00. She was taken away by unknown people in an Audi car.

«The inspectors stopped the car with a guy and the girl inside. It turned out that the girl was kidnapped for marriage. The driver was heading for Toktogul district. The 23-year-old driver was taken to the investigation service of Sokuluk district for further investigation,» the traffic police said.
