Cabinet proposes to declare 2022 Year of Kyrgyzstan - Saudi Arabia Friendship

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Kyrgyzstan Ibrahim Al-Radi. Press service of the government reported.

The head of the Cabinet noted that the republic attaches priority importance to further progressive development of cooperation with Saudi Arabia, and also informed about preparation of the official visit of President Sadyr Japarov to the country.

Ulukbek Maripov stressed that the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries would be marked next year. He proposed to declare 2022 the Year of Friendship between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia, within which various events in the economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres can be held.

Ibrahim Al-Radi supported the initiative of Ulukbek Maripov. During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
