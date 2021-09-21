15:41
Uzbekistan provides Kyrgyzstan with winter wheat

An agreement was reached on the supply of high-yielding winter wheat seeds by the Uzbek side following bilateral negotiations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry reports that the agreement has been reached to provide state support to agricultural producers of the republic and to carry out a variety change of grain crops.

In total, 1,000 tonnes of seeds of «Asr» and «Davr» varieties were allocated, including 50 tonnes of seeds of «Super Elite», 370 tons of «Elite» varieties and 580 tonnes of seeds of the first reproduction.

«The Presidential Envoys to the regions, together with local state administrations and local government bodies, have organized acceptance of applications from seed farms and agricultural producers for winter wheat seeds. Therefore, in accordance with a certain quota of the Ministry of Agriculture, it is planned to conclude loan agreements and pledge agreements with seed farms and agricultural producers,» the statement says.

To take the seeds on credit, a business entity should not have an overdue debt on previously issued public budget loans, on paying taxes and other mandatory payments to the budget established by the tax legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic. The interest rate will be 2 percent per annum, financial sanctions (forfeit) for late payments are set at 4 percent per annum. The repayment period of the public budget loan for farms in the valley regions is until September 1, 2022, and in the mountainous regions — until September 15, 2022.
