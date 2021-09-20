19:40
Three men kidnap, extort money from Kyrgyzstani in Chui region

Kidnapping suspects were detained in Iskra village, Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

On September 17, the police received a message about abduction of a person in Iskra village. It was established that unknown persons, having beaten up 31-year-old man, kidnapped him and disappeared.

«The fact was registered under the article «Kidnapping of a person» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Police officers detained suspects: 27-year-old M.I. and M.S., as well as 26-year-old Zh.D. The men, having kidnapped the victim, took him out of Chui region and beat, extorting 100,000 soms. The suspects were placed in the temporary detention facility,» the Internal Affairs Department said.
