Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov approved the law ratifying the agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Development Association (IDA) on additional financing for the Regional Economic Development Project in Osh region and the city of Osh. The document was signed on April 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

According to the law, the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan is required to notify IDA of the completion of all necessary internal procedures for the agreement to enter into force.

The project aims to stimulate economic growth, create new jobs, and improve infrastructure in the region. The program has previously implemented initiatives to support small and medium-sized businesses, develop transport and utilities infrastructure, and attract investment.