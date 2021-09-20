PRC grant to be used for providing businessmen with concessional loans

Entrepreneurs affected by the border conflict on April 28-30, 2021 will get concessional loans at the expense of a PCR grant. It was announced at a meeting of the Committee on Budget and Finance of the Government of Kyrgyzstan.

Eldiyar Doolbekov, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Budget Loan Management under the Ministry of Economy and Finance, said that the government had approved a decree on supporting businessmen. In total, 76 businessmen have been affected during the border conflict.

«It is offered to provide these businessmen with 200,000 soms in soft loans. In total, 15.2 million soms are needed for this. There are grant funds from China on the account of the Central Treasury under the Ministry of Economy and the National Bank. We ask the Parliament to agree to spend these funds on support of entrepreneurs,» Eldiyar Doolbekov told.

Following consideration of the issue, the deputies of the committee agreed to allocate the funds.