International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $205.37 million for month

The gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan increased by $205.37 million over the past month. Official website of the National Bank of the country says.

As a result of August 2021, the reserves reached $2,860.74 billion. This is the highest level of the reserves in 2021. At the same time, since the beginning of the year, the reserves have grown by $52.63 million, and compared to August 2020, when the maximum level of the reserves was recorded, they decreased by $210.44 million.

The National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. The National Bank conducted 29 interventions in 2020, having sold $467,150 million. Since the beginning of 2021, the National Bank has conducted five interventions, having sold $208.2 million in the foreign exchange market.
