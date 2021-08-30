11:13
New Yntymak II park opened in Bishkek

A new park Yntymak II was opened in the capital. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reports.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov, the Chairman of the Bishkek City Council Kuvanychbek Kongantiev and the Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev attended the event.

The new recreation area has two entrances: from the side of Toktonaliev Street and Masaliev Street.

«The heart of the park is an 800-seat amphitheater with a stage in the shape of a yurt. The decoration is made of natural stone Sary Tash, the floor is covered with burnt granite stone, the walls are decorated with panels in the form of bas-reliefs with imitation of Saimaluu Tash and Kyrgyz petroglyphs. Decoration of these panels is based on paintings created by the famous Kyrgyz artist Mairamkul Asanaliev. The plots are different: objects of hunting for animals (ibex, deer, taigan), the image of predators (snow leopard), human figures; the central panel depicts the main character — the hero of the Kyrgyz people Manas. At night, the amphitheater will surprise with beautiful lighting. People with disabilities will also be able to visit the concert venue. A ramp is installed for them from the north-east side,» the message says.

The park has a ground for the national Ordo game, there is an inclusive playground for children with disabilities and all other children, a first-aid post, security, as well as a mother and a child room.

There is a fountain, a pond and a stream in the park area. They will keep you cool on hot days.

The press service also notes that there is a parking lot for 105 cars next to the new park.
