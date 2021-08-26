12:28
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.15
English

Constriction of school for $1.5 million nearing completion in Ozernoye village

Construction of a new school for $1,526,804 is nearing completion in Ozernoye village, Alamedin district of Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Utility Services reported.

Saudi Arabia through its Development Fund has already financed the construction in the amount of $1,007,993.

The school is 98 percent complete. Its construction began in October 2019. The school is designed for 375 students. The project provides for all conditions for learning — an educational building, a sports hall, a canteen, an assembly hall, as well as equipped chemistry, physics and computer science classes.
link: https://24.kg/english/205227/
views: 32
Print
Related
Some 245 schools in Kyrgyzstan are in disrepair
Ulukbek Maripov lays capsule at construction site of new school in Bishkek
Officials discuss construction of first schools in cooperation with Russia
School for 570 schoolchildren to be built in Jalal-Abad
New school to be built in Pervoe Maya village, Bakai-Ata district
At least 245 school buildings are dilapidated in Kyrgyzstan
Construction of schools funded by Saudi Development Fund to be completed in 2021
Construction of school at the expense of Azerbaijan starts in Kok-Zhar
Additional buildings of 15 schools to be constructed by September 2020
About 20 billion soms needed to build new schools in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan
USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan
Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states
Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek
26 August, Thursday
12:21
Constriction of school for $1.5 million nearing completion in Ozernoye village Constriction of school for $1.5 million nearing complet...
12:10
Aibek Dzhunushaliev elected Mayor of Bishkek
11:31
Kyrgyzstan to conduct nationwide vaccination campaign
11:13
Two boys injured in homemade explosive device explosion in Bishkek
10:59
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 213.8 million people globally