Constriction of school for $1.5 million nearing completion in Ozernoye village

Construction of a new school for $1,526,804 is nearing completion in Ozernoye village, Alamedin district of Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Utility Services reported.

Saudi Arabia through its Development Fund has already financed the construction in the amount of $1,007,993.

The school is 98 percent complete. Its construction began in October 2019. The school is designed for 375 students. The project provides for all conditions for learning — an educational building, a sports hall, a canteen, an assembly hall, as well as equipped chemistry, physics and computer science classes.